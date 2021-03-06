Virgil van Djik posts positive injury update as he nears Liverpool return

Share and Enjoy !

The 2018-19 PFA Player of the Year could be set for a sensational return in the Champions League final, should Liverpool get there.

Virgil van Dijk posted a positive video of him running at Liverpool’s training ground, giving fans hope that a return from injury is getting closer.

Van Djik posted to his Instagram on Saturday afternoon, which gave an insight into how his recovery is going.

The Liverpool defender has been out of action since injuring his knee ligaments during last October’s Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park, after a challenge from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The tackle drew criticism at the time as – because there was an offside in the build up – no action was taken by referee Michael Oliver.

Oliver later admitted to making a mistake in not sending off the former Sunderland goalkeeper and said that if he had it back, he would have given a penalty and a red card.

Despite initially dealing with their star defender’s absence well, Liverpool have suffered a massive decline in performances and now need Van Djik’s return from injury to come sooner rather than later.

The Premier League champions have now lost five successive home games for the first time in the club’s history, after a Mason Mount goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory at Anfield.

They are now facing an uphill battle to finish in the Champions League places, as they currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League, four points off the top four.

The Reds are also a staggering 22 points adrift of the leaders Manchester City.

Nevertheless, the sight of Van Djik jogging and running will give Liverpool fans some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Jurgen Klopp has previously said he does not expect the 29-year-old to play again this season with a likely return date believed to be May at the earliest.

However, that would mean the former Celtic player would be available for the Champions League Final on 29 May if indeed Jurgen Klopp’s side reach the final in Istanbul.

