Troy Deeney compares Watford’s Irish underage star to Everton midfielder

“He’s got a little bit of Doucoure about him.”

Troy Deeney has compared Watford’s Irish underage star Bosun Lawal to Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Deeney was speaking after Lawal was voted Watford’s Academy Player of the Season.

Troy Deeney on Bosun Lawal.

The 17-year-old joined Watford from St Kevin’s Boys in 2019 and has made a name for himself at the now-Premier League club.

He was called up to the Under-23 squad recently and the club captain is a big admirer of the teenager’s strength and power, comparing him to his former teammate Doucoure.

“I saw him against Newcastle, I thought he did well. He was captain that day,” Deeney told Watford’s official club website.

"There are not many players who catch your eye and who you think are going to have a career, but he certainly does that."

“Three, four days later they played Sheffield United and I was there… we stood there and watched him.

“You know what, he’s got a little bit of [Abdoulaye] Doucoure about him. He can go past somebody effortlessly and keep striding, he has that big long stride. I thought he did really well.

“Three, four days after playing in the Under-23s, he played another 90 minutes and it was effortless to him.

“I think there’s not many young players that catch your eye and you go, ‘he’s going to have a career’, but he certainly does that.”

The 2020/21 Academy Player of the Season is Bosun Lawal!

Bosun Lawal’s career.

Lawal has represented Ireland from Under-15 level and was called up to the most recent Under-17 squad before the pandemic forced a postponement of underage international football.

The youngster made three consecutive starts for Omer Riza’s Under-23 side and the coach was very impressed with his contribution to his team at such a young age.

“He’s taken to Under-23s football like a duck to water. He was good in and out of possession, strong and powerful and he’s going to be a good player for us,” Riza said.

“It’s a good debate about whether he is a centre-half or a central midfield player. I’m not going to pigeonhole him.

“I just think it’s great he can play at the back and step into midfield and also defend so well aerially. I’m looking forward to seeing him develop.”

