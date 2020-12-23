Kieran Trippier banned for 10 weeks after FA betting breach

The Atletico Madrid defender withdrew from England’s squad ahead of their game against Denmark in October to attend personal hearing.

Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks from all football-related activity. He has also been fined £70,000 in relation to breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

The 30-year-old’s breach of betting rules took place around the time of his move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid back in July 2019. He denied the charges back in May and had a personal hearing in October on the incident.

Trippier’s worldwide suspension means he is banned from all football-related activity up to and including Sunday 28 February 2021. This means he will miss the first-leg of Atletico Madrid’s last-16 Champions League tie against Chelsea. In total, he will miss 12 club games.

Tripper has denied the charges and from ever profiting from betting. However, the FA said that four of the seven alleged breaches had been proven with the other three dismissed.

An FA statement read: “The Atletico Madrid defender denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8(1)(b), which were said to occur during July 2019, and requested a personal hearing.

“An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing.

“The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course.

The worldwide football ban comes into place with immediate effect.

The FA statement continued: “The suspension, which includes all football and football-related activity, is effective worldwide from today (Wednesday 23 December 2020) following an application to FIFA.”

However, the ban does mean the England right-back would be available for Euro 2020 should Gareth Southgate decide to recall the defender.

Kieran Trippier has been an ever present for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season, with 13 appearances and four assists to his name.

The ban will come as a blow to manager Diego Simone who sees his side top the table. They are three points clear of Real Madrid with a game in hand.

