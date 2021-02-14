Share and Enjoy !

Trent Alexander-Arnold lost possession 45 times during Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Alexander-Arnold has given the ball away a lot in recent weeks, including losing possession 39 and 38 times against Burnley and Southampton respectively.

Like a lot of Liverpool’s players, the England full-back is experiencing a dip after a stellar couple of seasons.

Despite going 1-0 up, Liverpool suffered a collapse against the Foxes on Saturday, losing further ground on Manchester City in the Premier League title race. The top four is now seemingly the height of their ambitions and Jurgen Klopp conceded the title after the match.

Alexander-Arnold losing the ball 45 times against Leicester City is definitely a concern for the Reds, especially coupled with the fact that he lost this possession with 35.2 per cent of his touches.

That’s the most of any player in Europe’s top five league this season, with a minimum of 100 touches.

The 22-year-old has lost possession 525 times in the Premier League this season, which is the most of any player. Incidentally, Alexander-Arnold’s full-back colleague, Andy Robertson, is second on the list with 516 and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is third with 471. Due to the amount of crosses Liverpool try to get into the box, there is a lot of context to the above statistics. Nevertheless, it is a worrying trend for the 2019/20 PFA Young Player of the Year, who has failed to reach last season’s heights.

Alexander-Arnold interview The England right-back spoke of his frustration after another setback for Liverpool. “I think, 70, 75 minutes, we were outstanding, up there with one of our best performances,” Alexander-Arnold told LFCTV.

“Counter-pressing, taking the ball off them for fun. They couldn’t really get out. Really, really top drawer from us.

“I think, first half, we never created too many clear-cut chances but second half we did. [We] had a few more shots, scored, and were in the driving seat.

“And then the tables turned. They put the game to bed in the matter of five, 10 minutes.

“That’s football. It happens so quickly, it just happens. In the moment, we’ve crumbled at the end of the day.”

