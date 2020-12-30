Tottenham’s game against Fulham this evening has been postponed

The match was already in doubt due to Fulham’s positive coronavirus tests.

Tottenham’s game against Fulham later this evening has been postponed. The fixture was due to kick-off at 6pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The postponement has led to growing calls for a two week break to the Premier League season due to a continued rise in positive cases across the 20 clubs.

This is the second cancelation in a matter of days after Manchester City’s trip to Goodison Park was called off due to positive cases within Pep Guardiola side’s bubble.

The Athletic broke the story earlier this afternoon. Tottenham have since released a statement confirming the news.

“We can confirm that our Premier League home fixture against Fulham, scheduled to take place this evening (Wednesday 30 December), has been postponed.

“The Premier League informed us of the decision this afternoon, with Fulham having requested the postponement on the grounds of the number of COVID-19 positive cases among their players and staff.”

Earlier, Gary Neville took to Twitter to vent his frustration and opposition to the muted two-week break.

Football has proven through the last 6 months it can operate safely. It was right to be cautious and concerned through the first lockdown when the virus was new and unknown. It shouldn’t stop now in my opinion . This virus isn’t going anywhere in 2-4 weeks!! https://t.co/7hG9WtnvWP — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 30, 2020

Neville continued his opposition to the idea.

He tweeted: “Can we please get this two week circuit breaker thing off the table. The players would have to carry on mixing and training to be ready in 2 weeks for a match.

“They may get 4-5 days off. What is that going to do . Would have to be a long break to do anything meaningful!”

Can we please get this two week circuit breaker thing off the table . The players would have to carry on mixing and training to be ready in 2 weeks for a match. They may get 4-5 days off. What is that going to do . Would have to be a long break to do anything meaningful! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 30, 2020

Aston Villa midfielder and England international Jack Grealish responded to the tweet saying: “Bang on.”

