Top 5 Mesut Ozil moments during his Arsenal career

“Arsenal are walking in a winter wonderland.”

As a deal has reportedly been reached for Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal, we pick out the German’s top 5 moments during his time with the Gunners.

5. First goal v Napoli

Mesut Ozil’s first goal in an Arsenal jersey came in a Champions League group-stage tie at home to Napoli. And what a goal it was.

Aaron Ramsey got to the byline on the right-hand side before cutting the ball back to the edge of the box.

With the ball having a bit of pace on it, as well as bouncing around, Ozil went for a calm side foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner to announce his arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

Last time Napoli visited Arsenal, Ozil scored his first goal for the Gunners… And it was some finish! 🚀 #ARSNAPpic.twitter.com/WQ2i2VJn2Z — Goal (@goal) April 11, 2019

4. Volley v Newcastle

At number four on the list is the former Real Madrid number 10’s volley at home to Newcastle during the 2017/18 season.

Alexis Sanchez had a shot blocked by a Newcastle defender before the ball was headed clear. Or so the Magpies thought.

With the ball hanging in the air, for what seemed like an eternity, Ozil stood still and volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Newcastle and Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot was rooted to the spot.

3. Performance v Leicester City

In at number three was Mesut Ozil’s man-of-the-match performance at home to Leicester City at the start of Unai Emery’s reign.

With Arsenal 1-0 down, Ozil sent the ball out to Bellerin on the right wing before getting the cross back just inside the penalty area. The midfielder calming side-footed the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

Not finished yet, Ozil was involved in the move that put Arsenal 2-1 up.

However, he was still not done. Ozil cleverly stepped over the ball, dummying it to Alexandre Lacazette who played it back to the German.

With seemingly a shot the only option, Ozil played the ball across the goal to an onrushing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who put Arsenal 3-1 up after a blistering start to the second-half.

🔙 | #AFC On this day in 2018, Mesut Özil sparked a brilliant result against Leicester City. 91.2% pass accuracy

6/7 duels won

5 key passes

2 dribbles

2 big chances created

100% cross accuracy

100% long ball accuracy

1 goal

1 assists – @MesutOzil1088pic.twitter.com/3xvMnTZElv — afcSource™ (@afcSource) October 22, 2020

2. ‘Winter Wonderland’ v Liverpool

Arguably his best Premier League moment, Arsenal were 0-2 down after 52 minutes but thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka, they got it back to 2-2.

With the game barely gone level, Ozil played a one-two with Lacazette before doing one of his trademark ‘hit the ball into the ground’ finishes to fool Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The famous Martin Tyler commentary of “Arsenal are walking in a winter wonderland” can be heard below.

Arsenal are walking in a winter wonderland❄🤩 Happy Birthday King @MesutOzil1088 pic.twitter.com/v5l4zJb43k — Mert (@MERT_AFC) October 15, 2020

1. Solo goal v Ludogorets

At number one has to be Mesut Ozil’s sublime solo goal in the 87th minute, to seal a 3-2 Arsenal win against Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

A ball over the top from Mohamed Elneny put Ozil one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He chipped the keeper and then dummied it numerous times before eventually passing the ball into the net, leaving all the waking defenders on the floor.

It’s also Ozil’s favourite goal. He said: “The one against Ludogorets was like on PES!

“Passing four opponents, then scoring. It was my best goal.”

Mesut Ozil on his favourite goal: "The one against Ludogorets was like on PES! Passing four opponents then scoring, it was my best goal." pic.twitter.com/CLUj8nMVcI — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) January 16, 2021

Arsenal goals & assists

Do you agree with our choice?

Let us know your favourite Mesut Ozil Arsenal moment.

To help, here are all 121 of his goals and assists for the Gunners below.

17 minutes you won’t regret!

Read More About: Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, mesut ozil