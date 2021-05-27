Strudwick joined Alex Ferguson’s coaching staff in 2007.

Arsenal have recruited former Manchester United fitness coach Tony Strudwick from Sheffield Wednesday, as they continue to make changes to their coaching staff.

Since Mikel Arteta took over the club, there has been a lot of departures and new-hires, as the Spaniard attempts to put his own mark on matters at Arsenal, both on and off the pitch.

There are set to be many comings and goings at the Emirates Stadium this summer, and according to Yorkshire Live, their latest move sees the club hire a new academy head of sports science and medicine, Strudwick, from Sheffield Wednesday.

Strudwick worked with the first-team at Old Trafford during Alex Ferguson’s time in charge, before moving to work with the youth players after Ferguson’s departure.

He originally joined the Owls backroom team when Steve Bruce was in charge but has continued working at the club since.

The Liverpool-born coach is highly respected in the game and also works at international level, as Wales’ head of performance.

Steve Bould leaves Arsenal.

With all the arrivals, there have also been departures as former Arsenal defender Steve Bould has left the club, having spent over 30 years working in north London.

Bould was promoted to assistant manager to Arsene Wenger during the last few years’ of the Frenchman’s tenure, but was recently working as the Under-23 head coach.

According to The Athletic, the club’s decision to part ways with the 58-year-old was down to a poor season this term, which saw Arsenal’s underage team finish 10th out of 13 teams, winning just six out of 24 games.

There has been reported tension with the legacy staff at Arsenal and some of the new personnel brought in by Arteta since his arrival.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s transfer window both on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, the former Manchester City assistant coach has hinted at plenty of changes, as the club attempt to respond after a season which saw them fail to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

“What we are able to recruit to improve the team is going to determine where we are,” Arteta told reporters earlier this month.

“We have been sitting down the whole year, we have been in constant communication, and things will change.

“Some things will stick to the plan that we already have and some other things will come out.

“But we sit down very, very regularly to talk about those things.”

