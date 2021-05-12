“You’d have three sessions a day for 10 days at altitude.”

Tony Pulis has revealed that he used to make his Stoke City players train three times a day during pre-season before their Premier League campaigns got underway.

A lot of players who have played under Pulis have talked about how tough pre-season training was in interviews and the former Potters manager broke down exactly what was involved.

Pulis on Stoke pre-season.

The 63-year-old went into detail about some of the training, including warm weather camps in Austria and America.

“Pre-season was always I’d take them to Austria and we’d have a bit of fun for ten days but they all bought into it,” Pulis told Off The Ball.

“When you get there, you tell the players what you’re going to do and they’re all looking at you thinking ‘what’s this man doing?’

“It’s tough but organised and well planned out and it’s done with a purpose and that was the thing.”

Pulis on running up hills.

People would often say to the former West Brom manager that his methods were ‘old school’, but he made the argument that no player got injured while running up a hill when he was in charge.

The Welshman revealed he never let his players run downhill, instead getting them to use a golf cart before running up the hill again.

This would be their morning training and after a quick break, his squad would be back for their second session of the day.

“We’d do strength and conditioning in the afternoon in a massive gym, play a bit of head tennis and in the evening we’d be on the grass,” Pulis continued.

“So you’d have three sessions a day for 10 days at altitude. Honestly it really helped.

“Then we’d go to America and I’d work in very, very warm humid conditions for another 10 days.

“So it was all planned out for a reason. My big thing for pre-season is to get the players through fit and ready to go and not worry about results.

“I’m just worried about their fitness, getting them through fit. No injuries, no problems.

“If we start with 25, let’s finish with 25 and make sure they’re fit.”

You can watch the wide-ranging interview here.

