Tony Pulis has been sacked by Sheffield Wednesday. Pulis was only in charge for 45 days, and just 10 league games.

Sheffield Wednesday have terminated the contract of manager Tony Pulis with immediate effect #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 28, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday released a club statement last night explaining the decision.

“The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision.

“On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so.”

Wednesday said first team coach Neil Thompson will take charge of the team for Tuesday’s game against Middlesbrough and until a permanent appointment is made.

The club will be making no further comment at this time.

Former Stoke City and Middlesbrough manager Pulis was only appointed on 13th November following the departure of Garry Monk. He ended up winning just one match, a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry earlier this month.

Wednesday currently lie second bottom of the table on 13 points, three points from safety.

So Tony Pulis sacked after 45 days. Who on earth does the owner think will want to take on this club now? 4points from last 2 games. Tony has probably told him a few home truths and he hasn’t liked it. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) December 29, 2020

The football world has reacted to the news. Jeff Stelling took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the lack of time given to Pulis.

Stelling tweeted: “So Tony Pulis sacked after 45 days. Who on earth does the owner think will want to take on this club now? 4points from last 2 games. Tony has probably told him a few home truths and he hasn’t liked it.”

10 – Tony Pulis managed just 10 league matches at Sheffield Wednesday, the fewest he's managed at any of the 11 clubs he's managed in English league football. Across his previous 10 clubs, the average number of league games he'd managed was 108. Fleeting. pic.twitter.com/Y3DpUrDoEA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2020

Opta tweeted that in Pulis’ previous 10 clubs, the average amount of games he’s managed was 108.

