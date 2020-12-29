 Close sidebar

Tony Pulis sacked by Sheffield Wednesday after just 10 games in charge

by Daniel Hussey
tony pulis sacked

“The performances and results have not been of the level expected.”

Tony Pulis has been sacked by Sheffield Wednesday. Pulis was only in charge for 45 days, and just 10 league games.

Sheffield Wednesday statement.

Sheffield Wednesday released a club statement last night explaining the decision.

“The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision.

“On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so.”

tony pulis

Wednesday said first team coach Neil Thompson will take charge of the team for Tuesday’s game against Middlesbrough and until a permanent appointment is made.

The club will be making no further comment at this time.

Former Stoke City and Middlesbrough manager Pulis was only appointed on 13th November following the departure of Garry Monk. He ended up winning just one match, a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry earlier this month.

Wednesday currently lie second bottom of the table on 13 points, three points from safety.

Tony Pulis sacked reaction.

The football world has reacted to the news. Jeff Stelling took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the lack of time given to Pulis.

Stelling tweeted: “So Tony Pulis sacked after 45 days. Who on earth does the owner think will want to take on this club now? 4points from last 2 games. Tony has probably told him a few home truths and he hasn’t liked it.”

Opta tweeted that in Pulis’ previous 10 clubs, the average amount of games he’s managed was 108.

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Here’s why Manchester City won’t have to forfeit Carabao Cup semi-final

Sam Allardyce: I’ve got to work out why Marcelo Bielsa so crazy

Trip to Ireland got David Beckham in trouble with Alex Ferguson