Thierry Henry quits social media due to ‘toxic’ racist abuse and bullying

“The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore.”

Thierry Henry has announced he has quit social media until online abuse is regulated the same way that copyright infringements are.

Henry posted to all his social media platforms on Friday morning explaining the reasoning behind his decision.

Thierry Henry.

Arsenal’s record goalscorer believes the “sheer volume of racism” is “too toxic to ignore.” He wants to see social media companies take more responsibility for what is posted on their respective sites.

“From tomorrow (Saturday) morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright,” Henry wrote.

“The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore.

“There HAS to be some accountability. It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous.

“Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I’m hoping this happens soon.”

Henry’s official Facebook page has over 10m followers while on Instagram he has 2.7m followers and a further 2.3m followers on Twitter.

Hi Guys From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright…. pic.twitter.com/gXSObqo4xg — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 26, 2021

Social media abuse.

A Facebook company spokesperson released a statement in response to Henry’s plea for more action to be taken.

“We don’t want discriminatory abuse on Instagram and we remove it when we find it,” a Facebook company spokesperson told Sky Sports.

“Between October and December last year we took action on 6.6 million pieces of hate speech content on Instagram, 95 per cent of which we found before anyone reported it to us.

“We recently announced that we’ll take tougher action when we become aware of people breaking our rules in DMs and we have built tools to help people protect themselves.

“We’ll continue this work, and know these problems are bigger than us, so are working with others to collectively drive societal change through action and education.

“We’re committed to our ongoing work with the industry, government and others including our work with Kick It Out.”

Read More About: Thierry Henry