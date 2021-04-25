The Fianna Fail leader described it as the “wrong call” from Uefa to require 25 per cent capacity at games from each country.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has hit out at Uefa for being “out of order” by moving Euro 2020 games out of Dublin.

Dublin was set to host four Euro 2020 games this summer but they have been moved to Russia and London, as the FAI and the Irish government were unable to guarantee 25 per cent spectator attendanceat the Aviva Stadium.

Micheal Martin on Uefa.

The Taoiseach was speaking on Sunday, after removed Dublin’s Euro 2020 games after Ireland couldn’t guarantee 12,000 spectators per game.

The three Group E matches featuring Slovakia, Sweden and Poland have been moved to Saint Petersburg while the last-16 game has been switched to Wembley Stadium in London.

The Taoiseach questioned Uefa’s approach at a time where Covid-19 cases are rising throughout Europe.

“I thought Uefa were out of order, quite frankly, putting that condition on countries,” he told RTE’s ‘The Week In Politics‘.

“If look at what is happening all over Europe in terms of the B117, and in terms of the high incidence in European member state countries, to sort of put obligations on countries to force spectators in, prematurely in my view, is the wrong call by the footballing authorities.

“I never thought it was a realistic proposition if I’m honest. I think we need to learn from previous experiences.”

Taoiseach on summer sporting events.

The Taoiseach expressed sympathy with sports fan in Ireland and stated that he would love to attend a GAA or sporting event this summer.

“It is difficult for people. I understand that. I want to be at a match,” he added.

“There is nothing I would love more than to be at a club championship game at some time during the summer.

“That may happen towards the end of the summer. We will look at all those things.”

Read More About: Euro 2020, Michael Martin, uefa