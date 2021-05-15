‘That’s another fine for him’ – Steven Gerrard is soaked in champagne by Alfredo Morelos

Steven Gerrard had a cheeky response to Alfredo Morelos after the striker drenched him in champagne, as Rangers lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy on Saturday.

Rangers’ win secured their ‘invincible’ season, finishing with 32 wins and six draws from their 38 league games played.

Steven Gerrard on Alfredo Morelos champagne.

After the game, Morelos soaked his manager with a bottle of champagne, something the former Liverpool player was asked about in his post-match interview.

“Then it was about having a vision, getting the right people in the right places. Getting the right support from the board.

“And then fighting for it and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve fought every day for three years to get to this point.”

Next season, Gerrard will look to win the league title again but his immediate focus will be on the Champions League third qualifying round in August.

For now though, celebrations are expected to continue over the coming days.

“I came in today and I had a box of paracetamol, dioralyte in my locker, think somebody is sending me a message that the next few days are going to be messy,” he concluded.

