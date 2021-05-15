‘That’s another fine for him’ – Steven Gerrard is soaked in champagne by Alfredo Morelos

Steven Gerrard had a cheeky response to Alfredo Morelos after the striker drenched him in champagne, as Rangers lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy on Saturday.
Rangers’ win secured their ‘invincible’ season, finishing with 32 wins and six draws from their 38 league games played.
Steven Gerrard on Alfredo Morelos champagne.
After the game, Morelos soaked his manager with a bottle of champagne, something the former Liverpool player was asked about in his post-match interview.
“That’s another fine for him, for sure,” Gerrard told Sky Sports.
“It feels good. It’s been a while since I had the smell of champagne.
“I think everyone knows what it smells like but because it’s been so long, I’m actually enjoying it.”
Rangers’ season.
Steven Gerrard’s side are the first to go unbeaten since Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic in 2016/17 and they also matched their city rivals’ 107-year-old clean-sheet record, having gone 26 league games without conceding.
The 13 goals they have conceded is one fewer than Celtic allowed in that 1913/14 season.
Rangers also matched the feat achieved by Martin O’Neill’s Celtic, having won all 19 home league games. O’Neill’s side ultimately went on to win 26 in a row.
Steven Gerrard on Kris Boyd and Ally McCoist.
The Rangers manager was quick to praise two club legends, Kris Boyd and Ally McCoist, who were working at the game for Sky.
He hailed their influence in Glasgow and put a lot of their recent success down to the people who helped bring the club back up to the top division.
“Listen, I’m so proud of the boys first and foremost. All the staff around them,” Gerrard continued.
“But the main thing is the supporters. These guys [Boyd and McCoist] know better than me. These guys built the club.
“I was asked to come here at a real difficult time, and even more difficult before that.
“I have to pay my respects to the people that helped to get it to the point where I took it.
“Then it was about having a vision, getting the right people in the right places. Getting the right support from the board.
“And then fighting for it and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve fought every day for three years to get to this point.”
Next season, Gerrard will look to win the league title again but his immediate focus will be on the Champions League third qualifying round in August.
For now though, celebrations are expected to continue over the coming days.
“I came in today and I had a box of paracetamol, dioralyte in my locker, think somebody is sending me a message that the next few days are going to be messy,” he concluded.
Rangers completed their invincible season with a 4-0 win over Aberdeen.