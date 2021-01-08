Steve Bruce: ‘Morally wrong’ for football to continue

“I understand people want to see a game of football but we are just as vulnerable as everybody else.”

Steve Bruce has spoken out against the idea of football continuing, claiming it is “morally wrong.”

Bruce was speaking against a backdrop of more positive Covid-19 cases in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are one of several teams who have to field a youth team for this weekend’s FA Cup tie.

While it makes sense financially, Bruce doesn’t believe that’s a good enough reason to continue playing.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s cup tie against Arsenal, Bruce said: “Financially, it’s right to play on, but for me, morally, it’s probably wrong,”

“I understand people want to see a game of football but we are just as vulnerable as everybody else.

“The speed which it hit our club within hours of each other, it was quite incredible how it rips through you. It’s difficult to contain and stop and it leaves people sick.”

🗣 "I can't see much being done" Steve Bruce isn't confident there will be a lot of transfers happening in this January window pic.twitter.com/NoGqF1J2iY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 8, 2021

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles was one of a number of Newcastle players who contracted Covid-19.

However, he could return to play the Gunners, although Allan Saint-Maximin has still not recovered.

The former Manchester United defender was asked about Aston Villa and other teams having to put out weakened squads due to Covid-19.

Bruce replied: “It devalues the FA Cup. We understand we are playing seven games in January, after seven in December, and the season has been squashed and there is no room for anything else.

“But to play weakened teams or youth teams – is that the way round it? Not for me.”

While Aston Villa’s Covid-19 outbreak means they will field a youthful side against Liverpool in the FA Cup, it is not yet decided what will happen in their next Premier League game against Tottenham next Wednesday.

Tottenham have already had one fixture postponed against Fulham last month and Jose Mourinho has also had his say on the cancellation of matches.

Mourinho said: “I believe it is an impossible situation for a club to have three matches postponed, especially if that club plays in Europe.”

“For a Europa League team to have three matches postponed is completely impossible, that is the only thing I can say.

“It is for the Premier League to make decisions, if we don’t play against Aston Villa we will have three matches postponed and that is impossible because it would need the Euros to get moved.

“That is not going to happen.”

It remains to be seen what will happen over the coming weeks but you do sense the pressure is building on the Premier League.

