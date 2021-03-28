Stephen Ward backs Roy Keane for Celtic and discusses WhatsApp message

“When he was giving the lads a bit of praise, it made you think you could go out and beat anyone.”

Stephen Ward believes Roy Keane would be a good fit as the next Celtic manager, despite his infamous WhatsApp voice message that was leaked back in 2018.

Ward enjoyed great success under Martin O’Neill and Keane, playing three games at Euro 2016 as Ireland made it to the knockout stages that summer.

The former Burnley defender was full of praise for Keane and revealed that the voice message does not reflect his personal view of the Cork man.

“That wasn’t too bad in the end, between me and the managerial team, it was just unfortunate, I was a bit naive really,” Ward told The Sunday Times.

“I think first and foremost when it comes to Roy, everyone in the squad grew up idolising him, and we looked up to him as a player – and a coach.

“His aura was massive for us, in terms of qualification and in the Euros in 2016.

“His career too, it’s one of those things, when he was giving the lads a bit of praise it made you think you could go out and beat anyone.

“He had that mentality – and that’s what he tried to get us to have in the Euros and in the qualifying campaigns.

“We got some results that were perhaps unexpected outside of the group.”

Keane hasn’t been a manager since he left Ipswich Town ten years ago.

Nevertheless, Ward believes Keane’s record with Sunderland speaks for itself and the experience gathered working as an assistant to O’Neill will only improve his managerial capability, according to the 35-year-old.

“It’s difficult to say exactly how much of the success was down to him, because Martin was the main man,” Ward added.

“Roy would have his own way now. But he’ll have learned from what happened him in his managerial career.

“He got Sunderland promoted, and did well in the Premier League, which some people forget, so when he’s ready he won’t be short of offers.”

