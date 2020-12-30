FAI Chairperson: Stephen Kenny hasn’t named video leaker

“I suppose it’s an organisation that has a history of lots of leaks. It’s very difficult sometimes to try to get to the bottom of them.”

FAI independent chairperson Roy Barrett has said that Stephen Kenny has not named the infamous video leaker.

Barrett was speaking at the FAI AGM that was held virtually on Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Kenny video.

Stephen Kenny spoke publicly earlier this month about the motivational video played before Ireland’s friendly against England at Wembley.

Kenny said: “The video was a non-story.”

“It was a football video with goals scored by the players in training and goals scored at Wembley the night before, and some goals from previous Ireland matches against England with some historical references, and that was it.”

Barrett referenced the video link and told FAI members that Kenny hasn’t told him who leaked the video.

"Depicting Irish history to try evoke an emotion from your players? Absolutely nothing wrong with that. It was all truthful, it was all accurate." Damien Delaney on the issues Stephen Kenny faced last week over the video shown to players before the England game.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/x9NmOjYFOn — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 24, 2020

Barrett said: “He hasn’t. And who did, I just don’t know.”

“What I can say is that personally, I’ve a huge amount of respect and regard for Stephen and his team and the job he’s doing. He enjoys the full support of myself and the board.

“I suppose it’s an organisation that has a history of lots of leaks. It’s very difficult sometimes to try to get to the bottom of them.

“I was as disappointed as anyone to see the whole thing to be frank.”

Robbie Keane.

Meanwhile, Robbie Keane remains contracted with the FAI despite currently having no role within the organisation.

Keane was given a four-year deal in 2018 when he was named Mick McCarthy’s assistant, believed to be worth €250,000 a year.

However, Kenny brought in his own back-room team when he took over from McCarthy last April, leaving Ireland’s record goalscorer with no work.

Barrett continued: “Robbie is still on the books on a full contract. There is some engagement now which will go through.”

When asked whether there could be a different role for Keane, Barrett replied: “It’s possible. I just don’t know the answer to that question.”

Read More About: FAI, fai agm, kenny video, robbie keane, stephen kenny