Stephen Kenny is trying to convince 17-year-old La Liga star John Joe Patrick Finn to declare for Ireland, according to Under-21 manager Jim Crawford.

Finn qualifies through his late Mayo father while his mother is from Cameroon. He was born and grew up in Spain.

The midfielder has broken into the Getafe first-team and since making his debut in December, he has come off the bench in six of the nine La Liga games.

He has also been approached by England and Spain Under-21 teams.

Crawford was speaking after his Under-21 side was drawn to play Italy, Sweden, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Luxembourg in their next qualification campaign.

“Myself, Tom and Stephen, we had a call there a few weeks ago,” Crawford revealed.

“We put together a presentation for John Joe and his mother was part of the call.

“So we had a good chat with both of them and he was blown away by the presentation that was put together and by what Stephen, Tom and I had to say.

John Joe Patrick Finn decision

Despite the presentation, Crawford and Kenny won’t be rushing any decision from the 17-year-old.

“We are certainly not going to rush him but we have made contact. He was overwhelmed and he had a big smile on his face,” Crawford said.

“I’ll be making contact with him in the near future to see if there has been any decision. England Under-21s have made an approach and Spain Under-21s have made an approach.

“He is very well sought after, so all we can do is put our case forward and that’s what we did.

“Again, the decision is in his hands but, yes, we made an approach.”

