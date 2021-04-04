“I honestly believe that if he was playing at Aberdeen, Hibs, Celtic or Rangers, then he’d be in that team.”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has that midfielder Jamie McGrath deserves a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad after a series of impressive performances for the Scottish Premiership side.

McGrath played under current Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for Dundalk, but has yet to be part of the senior national team squad.

McGrath scored another two goals for his club on Saturday as they defeated Hamilton 3-0 to book their place in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

After the game, manager Goodwin told reporters that the Meath man should be included in Stephen Kenny’s next squad in June.

“I would love Jamie to get a call-up for the international team. I really would love him to get recognised within that group,” the Waterford man said.

“I know Stephen Kenny knows him well from his Dundalk days, but in my opinion, Jamie is a far better player now than what he was at Dundalk. I think he’s taken his game to a whole different level.

“It frustrates me that he’s not getting the recognition he deserves. I honestly believe that if he was playing at Aberdeen, Hibs, Celtic or Rangers, then he’d be in that team. The fact that he’s playing against St Mirren shouldn’t go against him.

Goodwin is often left frustrated that McGrath doesn’t get the call-up, especially when he looks at some of the players picked ahead of him.

“He’s good enough to be part of that group. When I look at some of the other players who are in the squad, there’s no reason why Jamie McGrath shouldn’t be in it,” Goodwin continued.

“I won’t stop banging the drum for him. It’s not just the goals that he’s scored, it’s his all round composure, his quality on the ball; that’s something Ireland are really lacking at the moment.

“We can’t score goals – as a nation, we’re really struggling, we’re toiling in that final third area. We lack someone with that awareness and composure to go and not only score goals but to assist.”

Regarding his 12th and 13th goals of the season on Saturday, the St Mirren manager was full of praise for the “quality and composure” shown by McGrath.

“The quality and composure that Jamie shows for his first one is a real lesson for any young lad out there,” Goodwin added.

