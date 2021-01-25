“Solskjaer not happy with Van de Beek for killing the attack earlier.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was heard shouting at Donny Van de Beek after the Dutch midfielder “killed the attack” in one of Manchester United’s counter-attacks against Liverpool in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer’s style of play since taking over as Man United manager has been predominantly counter-attacking, particularly when coming up against elite opponents. This means the Red Devils are largely reliant on moving the ball quickly when they regain possession.

The Norwegian was left frustrated at some of Van de Beek’s decision making on Sunday, including killing the attack in one particular possession.

Donny Van de Beek.

“Solskjaer not happy with Van de Beek for killing the attack earlier,” MEN reporter Samuel Lockhurst tweeted from the game.

“Shouted at him to ‘run with it’ and was on his case again during the next interval.”

After again failing to notch a goal or assist, the 23-year-old was taken off after 66 minutes for Bruno Fernandes with the score level at 2-2.

Subsequently, Fernandes scored the winning goal with a curling free-kick to set up a home tie against West Ham at Old Trafford in the next round for United.

More minutes for Van de Beek.

Since scoring on his Manchester United debut against Crystal Palace back in September, Van de Beek has failed to score in 21 consecutive appearances for the Old Trafford club.

He has only started one Premier League game this season, despite being under the impression he would feature in around half of United’s Premier League games this season, according to The Athletic.

However, Van de Beek is believed to have had a productive meeting with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the Fulham game, with more assurances from the Norweigan that the midfielder would play a bigger role in the second half of the season.

