“Surely it’s the reason behind the performances.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the reason behind his side’s poor recent form.

United have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, including a 4-2 defeat at home to Liverpool on Thursday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on United’s recent bad form.

Speaking to the media on Monday ahead of the Premier League home tie against already relegated Fulham, the Norweigan said the impact of the fan protests on his side cannot be underestimated.

His players spent hours in the stadium before the Liverpool game, with beds being delivered so they could rest, amid fears of further fan demonstrations.

“I didn’t want to use it as an excuse because we lost two games, but surely it’s the reason behind the performances,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“Physically it’s impossible to play at the intensity that’s required because of the amount of games.

“Then you look at the preparation in between and we haven’t had the recovery and the same routine as we normally would and we haven’t done the tactical preparation.”

Return of United fans to Old Trafford.

Victory over Fulham would guarantee United second place and would mean they could rest their first-team players for Sunday’s trip to Molineux, where they take on Wolves, ahead of the following Wednesday’s Europa League final against Villareal in Gdansk.

Every Premier League club is welcoming a certain number of fans back for their final home league game, with clubs allowed up to 10,000 fans or 25 per cent of a stadium’s full capacity (whichever is fewer).

The former United player wants to see a closer bond between players and fans, particularly given the current protests against the Glazers.

“It’s never nice to see a club that is not united. We’re hoping Tuesday is going to be a positive day and that we move together,” Solskjaer added.

“The mood in any club and the relationship between the team and the fans is vital to what happens on the pitch.

“Hopefully the players will give the fans a reason to cheer. That’s what we have to focus on.

“It’s a big game for us in that respect.”

