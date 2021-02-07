Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are not in title race

“We shouldn’t even be considered as title-chasers.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted Manchester United are not in the title race after their disappointing 3-3 home draw to Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury-time equaliser sealed a second-half comeback for Everton as Man United missed a chance to go back to the top of the Premier League, level on points with Manchester City.

Despite being second in the table, Solskjaer was firm in his belief that United are not title challengers this season.

“We’re not talking about winning titles,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports after the game.

“We’ve come a long way, this team. We shouldn’t even be considered as title-chasers.

“That’s one for you [the media] – we’ve got to be better as a team and let’s see where we end up. Going forward, we need to stop conceding easy goals.

“They had three shots that hit between the goals and they scored three goals. It’s disappointing. And when it’s in the last minute of added time it’s very disappointing.

“I wouldn’t blame anyone on the goals but we know we can defend better.”

However, there was disagreement in the Sky Sports studio with Jamie Redknapp saying that Man United should consider themselves as title-challengers.

“Manchester United should be [talking about the title],” Redknapp said when asked about Solskjaer’s comments.

“This is a unique year; you’re never going to get a better chance.

“Liverpool have lost important players and are not at the same level they were last year. Manchester City are, of course, an incredible side, but they may still have a blip, they may get their doubts.

Redknapp commented that Man United are not a “team of kids” and Solskjaer should be telling his players to aim for the title.

“Going forward, some of the players in this Manchester United team, they should be believing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be saying that as well,” Redknapp continued.

“People say take each game as it comes, but this is the year that anything is possible.

“This isn’t a team of kids, they are a team full of experience, full of international players. The manager should be telling the players to believe they can do it.

“I was surprised he said that.”

