Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about Dean Henderson’s lack of game-time since returning to Manchester United admitting that “he’s not the most patient guy.”

After loan spells at Stockport County, Grimsby Two and Shrewsbury Town, Henderson impressed for Sheffield United last season as The Blades finished ninth in the Premier League table.

The 23-year-old returned to Old Trafford this season and signed a new five-year deal in the summer, keeping him at the club until June 2025.

However, despite moving ahead of Sergio Romero in the goalkeeping pecking order, the England international has not managed to displace David de Gea as United’s number one Premier League goalkeeper.

Henderson has made 10 appearances for United this season but wants to be playing more regularly.

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to West Ham where Henderson is expected to get another opportunity to stake his claims.

“Dean has done very well when he’s got the chance and he’s matured,” Solskjaer said.

“For me, he’s developed his game. I know he’s not played as many games as he would’ve done last season, but you see every game when he plays and in training his improvement.

“He’s working hard on a couple of aspects that we’ve spoke about with him.”

Patience

Following De Gea’s struggles during United’s 3-3 home draw to Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night, the Norweigan commended Henderson on his attitude at training.

Despite his lack of patience, he has constantly improved throughout this season.

“I’ve been impressed with his attitude and work-rate,” Solskjaer continued.

“Of course he’s, how to say… he’s not the most patient guy.

“He wants to play every game because he knows that he’ll perform well, so long may it continue because he’s improved since he’s come here.”

