Duffy received the abusive messages last month.

Instagram have said that they will not take action after Shane Duffy was sent abusive messages on the platform.

The Celtic and Republic of Ireland defender suffered sectarian abuse and he was sent a message on the social media platform mocking the death of his father.

Shane Duffy suffers abuse on Instagram.

The 29-year-old shared a screenshot of the messages he had received by direct message.

The Derry man shared the abuse with the caption: “There’s abuse which is fine but surely there’s a limit.”

Instagram did investigate the incident but told Sky Sports News that they considered it to be an isolated incident as far as the individual involved was concerned.

It was highlighted that the user had deleted his messages to Duffy and had issued an apology.

Instagram abuse statement.

Last month, Instagram announced stricter rules around social media abuse on its platform, particularly focused on racist and discriminatory abuse.

“Our rules against hate speech don’t tolerate attacks on people based on their protected characteristics, including race or religion,” the statement read.

“We strengthened these rules last year, banning more implicit forms of hate speech, like content depicting Blackface and common antisemitic tropes.

“We take action whenever we become aware of hate speech, and we’re continuously improving our detection tools so we can find it faster.

“Between July and September of last year, we took action on 6.5m pieces of hate speech on Instagram, including in DMs, 95 per cent of which we found before anyone reported it.

“We’re announcing that we’ll take tougher action when we become aware of people breaking our rules in DMs.

“Currently, when someone sends DMs that break our rules, we prohibit that person from sending any more messages for a set period of time. Now, if someone continues to send violating messages, we’ll disable their account.

“We’ll also disable new accounts created to get around our messaging restrictions, and will continue to disable accounts we find that are created purely to send abusive messages.”

