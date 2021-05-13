“Just put Scooter on, f*** me. This isn’t live?”

Scott Brown bid goodbye to Parkhead on Wednesday night in a 4-0 win over St. Johnstone, after 14 years of service to Celtic.

Brown provided a stunning assist for one of the goals, a fitting way for the Celtic captain to bow out after an illustrious career at the club.

Scott Brown interview gaffe.

The 35-year-old will join Aberdeen at the end of the season and departs Celtic having won 10 league titles, six Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups.

This included nine consecutive leagues-in-a-row, as well as four treble seasons during his time at Parkhead.

After the game, Brown didn’t realise he was live on air when talking to Celtic TV.

Brown said: “Play that song again, it’s a great tune. Just put Scooter on, f*** me. This isn’t live?”

The interviewer later apologised for “any foul language that may have been heard there.”

Scott Brown thanks Celtic.

The Celtic captain thanked supporters for backing him since he arrived at the club, and admitted that it had been an “emotional day”.

“It’s a great day. We wanted to win, especially given it’s the last game of the season at home. It means so much to myself as well, the 14 years that I’ve had at the club means it’s an emotional day,” Brown said.

“But I’ll take it in my stride, we’ve got one game left at Easter Road, where everything started for myself. My last game before I left Hibs was there against Celtic.

“Tonight was a good occasion, a special occasion for myself and the main thing was we managed to win it.

“When I walked through the doors at the club, in that first year I was happy to win a trophy and to be part of that and push on. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs since.

“My career here has been really enjoyable. I’ve enjoyed every single moment of my time here. It’s a special club with special fans and it’s just sad that they’re not here today for me to say goodbye to them in person.

“Here’s hoping I get to come here with Aberdeen next season and I can say goodbye to them then.”

🎙️ @ScottBrown8 reacts to his final match in the Hoops at Paradise after tonight's win!#CELSTJ 🍀 #ThankYouBroony pic.twitter.com/17dREmk3Lm — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 12, 2021

Scott Brown’s message to Celtic fans.

Finally, the former Hibernian midfielder had a message to all Celtic supporters, saying he believes that the club will be back challenging for more trophies next season.

“My message to the fans is, ‘Thanks for your support and for your patience.’ The main thing was, I came here to win trophies. Celtic fans expect trophies,” Brown said.

“We’ve done that, although it’s been a disappointing season this season. But, believe me, Celtic will be back and challenging next season.

“There are too many people at the club who work so hard to make sure there are improvements year on year, and I think that’s the best thing about this club.

“Plus, as soon as we get the fans back, every single player gets an extra 10 per cent from them.”

