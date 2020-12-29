Sam Allardyce: I’ve got to work out why Marcelo Bielsa so crazy

“I’ve got to work out why he’s so crazy.”

Sam Allardyce has said he wants to work out why Marcelo Bielsa is “so crazy” ahead of West Brom’s tie with Bielsa’s Leeds side on Tuesday evening.

Sam Allardyce press conference.

Allardyce was speaking after the Baggies got a point at Anfield, thanks to a 82nd minute equaliser from defender Ajayi.

Allardyce said: “I’ve got to work out why he [Bielsa] is so crazy.”

“It’s not ‘crazy’, it’s more his intelligence and his unique style. I think that it serves the players and serves the club in good stead.”

The former Bolton Wanderers manager is eager to study the way Leeds play in order to find ways of defending against them.

“It will be an interesting thought from myself tomorrow, when we get in and look at how they play,”

“We’ve got an idea. I watched them a little bit on the telly against Burnley, I thought Burnley were robbed of a goal.”

Bielsa’s weaknesses.

For Allardyce, it’s a case of pinpointing weaknesses within Bielsa’s plan and to then capitalise on them.

“We have to find a way of finding out how we can score against them, which sometimes seems pretty easy, but it’s never going to be as easy as that.

“In the opposite sense, they try and go out and score as many goals as they possibly can, so we’ve got to cancel that out.

“When you’re going to play against Leeds you know that we are trying to stop them being as adventurous as they are, but also, can we expose the weaknesses and the gaps and spaces that they leave when they do go all-out attack?”

West Brom hosts Leeds United on Tuesday evening at 6pm. The game is live on Premier Sports in Ireland and on Amazon Prime in the UK.

