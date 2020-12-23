Sam Allardyce: Arsenal are ‘absolutely’ in relegation battle with West Brom

Arsenal currently sit in 15th in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone.

On Tuesday night, Arsenal suffered a fourth defeat in six games. The result puts manager Mikel Arteta under massive scrutiny for his position and Sam Allardyce believes Arsenal are now in a relegation battle.

Arsenal head into a crucial run of Christmas fixtures closer to the relegation zone than European places. Their slide has been dramatic and now some of their rivals have weighed in on the debate on whether the North London side are now in a relegation battle.

Sam Allardyce has had a great rivalry with Arsenal through the years, most notably when he was manager of Bolton Wanderers. Bolton were regularly competing for European places under Allardyce and always seemed to upset Arsene Wenger’s men whenever the two sides clashed.

However, Allardyce and Arsenal could be in a different battle this year, with both West Brom and Arsenal now in the bottom six of the table.

When it was put to Sam Allardyce whether Arsenal were now rivals at the bottom of the table, the West Brom manager didn’t hold back in his comments.

Asked Sam Allardyce if @Arsenal were rivals at bottom: "Absolutely. They haven’t won a PL game for almost double figures (is seven, one win in 10). Getting beaten last night, even though not in PL drains confidence of Arsenal’s players. They will be wondering what has hit them" — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 23, 2020

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Allardyce said: “Absolutely. They haven’t won a Premier League game for almost double figures (seven but only one win in 10).”

West Brom currently sit seven points adrift of Arsenal in 19th place. While not losing a league game last night, Allardyce feels that a defeat like that can have a negative impact on league form as well.

“Getting beaten last night, even though not in the Premier League, drains the confidence of Arsenal’s players. They will be wondering what has hit them.”

West Brom v Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Christmas schedule kicks off with a home game against Chelsea on St. Stephen’s Day. This is followed by away trips to Brighton and then Allardyce’s West Brom on Saturday 2nd January.

West Brom themselves face a daunting trip to Anfield. After that, they have home games against Leeds United before a showdown with Arteta’s Arsenal.

Allardyce continued: “I hope we can push at Arsenal, when we play them, because they have a lack of confidence.

“We will try to beat them, or anybody in the bottom eight.”

If Allardyce is right, West Brom v Arsenal in the New Year could be a potential relegation six pointer.

