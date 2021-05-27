A highlights package will also be included on the Tuesday night coverage.

RTÉ have extended their Champions League TV rights until 2024, while also securing a new highlights package in the process.

This is good news for Irish football fans after Virgin Media announced that they were unable to renew their rights to European club football, after pulling out of negotiations back in March.

The public broadcaster will continue to show 16 games from Europe’s premier club football competition live on a Tuesday night, including rights to the final.

Also included this time is a highlights show, which had previously been broadcast on Virgin Media.

The new highlights show will follow live coverage of the chosen Tuesday night live game, in what will be an extended programme for free-to-air TV football fans.

Group head of RTÉ Sport, Declan McBennett, expressed his delight at securing the Irish rights for Tuesday night games.

“Bringing Irish audiences the best sporting action free-to-air remains core to RTÉ Sport’s mission,” McBennett said.

“The Uefa Champions League is recognised across the world as the premier club competition, sharing amazing moments with supporters and showcasing global superstars.

“We are delighted to not only retain, but to extend our Uefa Champions League rights, ensuring the Irish audience continues to enjoy the competition free-to-air.”

It is a piece of good news for Irish football fans following the disappointment of Virgin Media pulling out of negotiations for their Champions League live coverage renewal.

That means live coverage of the other 15 group games on a match-day week have gone to an unnamed provider, with reports suggesting it could be Amazon Prime or DAZN.

With next season’s Champions League fast approaching, an announcement on the remaining live games is expected to be imminent.

