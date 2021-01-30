Roy Keane: United players look frightened of title challenge

“And, it looks like all of the players have got a bit, almost, frightened of the challenge as if they’re going, ‘ah I don’t think we’re ready for that yet.'”

Roy Keane didn’t hold back after Manchester United’s disappointing 0-0 draw away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Both sides had chances to win the game but ultimately it ended scoreless.

🗣"It looks like they are frightened of the challenge" 🗣"I would be more annoyed as a United fan today than mid-week Roy Keane & @Carra23 debate Manchester United's title challenge and if they are ready to go for it pic.twitter.com/d6HieqyfPt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 30, 2021

Roy Keane

Keane was left frustrated by United’s lack of urgency as they seemed happy to settle for the draw away from home.

“There’s different pressure isn’t there,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Last few months they’ve been getting the plaudits but they were just sneaking up the table.

“They got into the good habit of winning football matches even if they weren’t playing great, particularly away from home on the counter attack.

“But, all of a sudden, the last three or four weeks when they’ve got to the top, people are saying ‘can you win the league? Can you compete with Man City?’

“And, it looks like all of the players have got a bit, almost, frightened of the challenge as if they’re going, ‘ah I don’t think we’re ready for that yet.'”

Lack of title mentality

Jamie Carragher then asked the former Manchester United captain whether the mentality at the club at the moment is making them comfortable not challenging for the title.

“Well it seems to be, judging by the last few performances,” Keane continued.

“As you said, you could maybe forgive them a little bit for the Sheffield United one, that can happen.

“Well we say it can happen, if you turn up with a bad attitude then it is going to happen.”

🗣"Ole said it was a good performance, I disagree" Roy Keane reacts to Ole Gunnar Solskjær's post match comments saying Manchester United played well and could have won the game pic.twitter.com/pNXHX8txwu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 30, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solsjaer was pleased with his side performance, something Roy Keane disagreed with.

“Ole says it was a good performance, I disagree,” Keane stated.

“I expect United to create chances. I expect Cavani to certainly hit the target from those positions.

“Of course if they took one of them, we’d be sitting here and saying well done United, good result, another three points, keep the pressure on City. But they didn’t.”

Read More About: roy keane, sky sports