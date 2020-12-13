Paul Pogba has divided opinion since rejoining Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016. It was a world-record fee of £89m at the time.

Roy Keane believes “you’re in cuckoo land” if you think Paul Pogba is going to get Manchester United challenging for titles.

The Man United has been in the news over the last week since his agent, Mino Raiola, said the French midfielder wanted to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba himself took to social media after the Manchester Derby to say he is “1000% involved” with Manchester United.

Roy Keane

Before the midfielder’s Instagram’s post, Roy Keane was convinced that losing the French midfielder would not have any negative impact on United.

Keane told Sky Sports: “If you think Pogba is going to get Man United winning and challenging for titles, you’re in cuckoo land.”

The former United captain continued: “Other players have wanted to leave United before. David Beckham, Peter Schmeichel wanted to leave. These are all legends of the club, but they wanted to leave. If Pogba wants to leave, get your few bob in January or in the summer, no big deal.

“Pogba has left Man United before and they survived. If he leaves again, Manchester United will survive. Trust me.”

🗣"Paul Pogba left Manchester United before and they survived and if he leaves again they will survive, trust me" 👋 🗣"Roy Keane wanted to leave" 🤔 🗣" I never wanted to leave" 🤣@GNev2 | @KellyCates | @MicahRichards pic.twitter.com/kxuA9Qmtsg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2020

Gary Neville

Gary Neville also weighed in on the debate. He believes the former Juventus star wants to leave Old Trafford. He also thinks United should not do business with super-agent Mino Raiola again.

Neville said: “He doesn’t want to play for Manchester United. His agent, who is his best friend, told us categorically he does not want to be here anymore.”

“The lack of respect, the guy should never be dealt with again by this football club. They cannot go and sign another player with that agent. Enough is enough.”

The Pogba debate followed a disappointing Manchester derby with neither team having many chances on goal. Roy Keane also spoke out on the two sides seemingly “happy to play for the draw.”

