Roy Keane rated Jesse Lingard’s dance moves after the England midfielder scored two goals in West Ham’s 3-2 victory at home to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Lingard’s goals proved crucial as West Ham raced into a 2-0 half-time lead. Jarrod Bowen added the third to put The Hammers 3-0 up just after the break before two Kelechi Iheanacho goals made it a nervy last few minutes for David Moyes’ side.

However, they held on with Lingard once again contributing to the victory.

Before the game, the former Manchester United captain was full of praise for Lingard, who barely played in the first half of this season.

🗣 "He's turned up at West Ham having not played much football for Manchester United, he's kept himself in good shape, sign of a good pro." Roy Keane is happy to see Jesse Lingard performing at West Ham since arriving pic.twitter.com/Z38SOh5wCs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

“What I’d give Jesse credit for is he’s turned up at West Ham having not played much football for Manchester United over the last few months,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“So he’s obviously kept himself in good shape, sign of a good pro. He had a difficult spell at United, maybe took his eye off the ball off the field but he was always a talented boy.

“But he looks focussed now, he looks hungry, he always had that talent and it’s great to see it.”

🗣 "I used to do this dance before, usually after a load of barcadi and coke." 🤣 Roy Keane judges Jesse Lingard's dance moves during his celebration pic.twitter.com/CLXpXMOzCQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

After Lingard’s goal celebration, Keane was asked to rate Lingard’s dance moves out of 10 after he scored two goals in the first half.

Presenter Dave Jones asked: “Marks out of 10 Roy for this?” Keane replied: “One.”

“I used to do this dance before you know, usually after a load of Bacardi and Coke,” the seven-time Premier league winner quipped.

Nevertheless, the ex-Sunderland manager was willing to give credit to the Manchester United loanee.

“When he scores like that, then I suppose I have to give him a little bit of credit,” Keane added.

The win over top-four rivals Leicester City leaves West Ham one point adrift of Brendan Rodgers’ side in third place and one point clear of Chelsea back in fifth.

Liverpool are also still in the hunt as they currently sit three points behind West Ham.

