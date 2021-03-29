Roy Keane explains why Harry Kane must leave Tottenham this summer

“The guy has to move on to really win the big prizes. He’s not going to do it at Tottenham.”

Roy Keane believes England striker Harry Kane must leave Tottenham this summer if he wants to win major trophies.

Kane scored England’s first goal in a comfortable 2-0 win away to Albania in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening.

Keane was speaking after the game and believes if the 27-year-old wants to win major trophies, he must leave his current club.

“It is a huge decision for him but he’s also a professional,” Keane told ITV.

“If you’re a top player you want to win trophies.

“It’s a big few months coming up for Tottenham, the League Cup final, can they get in the top four? Huge question marks.

“Will that influence him? He’s obviously under contract, Tottenham will have a lot to say about it.

“But if you’re in his shoes and it comes to the summer, I think the guy has to move on to really win the big prizes.

“He’s not going to do it at Tottenham.”

Ian Wright believes that Tottenham should be disappointed hearing Kane discuss his future considering he had previously signed a six-year contract to stay in North London.

However, the former Manchester United captain was having none of it.

“Just because you’ve signed a contract doesn’t mean you have to stay there,” Keane said in response to Wright’s comments.

“It gives the club a bit of power to say, ‘OK, you want to move, you’ve got four years left’; then Tottenham can say, ‘We’ll get £150 million for him and everyone wins’. That can happen.

“He wouldn’t be the first player to sign a contract and then move a year or two later.

“There’s part of Kane’s games that I’ve looked at recently where I’m thinking he’s captain of the club – I’m looking at games in Europe where they got knocked out – and I’d say ‘We need a bit more from you’.

“Mourinho, Tottenham might have to say, ‘OK, if he keeps making these noises, if there’s a big offer on the table, we’ll take it, move on, and reinvest it’. That’s the game.”

