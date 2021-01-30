Roy Keane: David Luiz celebrating his block Arsenal’s ‘highlight’

“Delighted with the job he’s done… a highlight for him.”

While David Luiz received plenty of plaudits for his man of the match performance for Arsenal against Manchester United, Roy Keane wasn’t overly impressed with his celebration afterwards.

Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville awarded Luiz the man of the match award, even cheekily adding “his celebration did it for me.”

However, while his former United teammate thought it was a good block, he jokingly made the claim that the block was “the highlight for Arsenal” in a first half of very few clear cut chances.

“This is the highlight for Arsenal,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“David Luiz looks like he’s scored a goal there himself. Delighted with the job he’s done… a highlight for him.”

🗣"Bruno is amazing, a free-kick in this position is like a penalty and I was focused and I could save the goal" David Luiz explains why he celebrated blocking Bruno Fernandes' free-kick@DavidLuiz_4 pic.twitter.com/JPiLgEXXlU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 30, 2021

David Luiz’s block on Bruno Fernandes‘ first-half free-kick wasn’t his only intervention as the Brazilian defender was awarded the man of the match award.

In his interview with Sky Sports, the 33-year-old spoke of knowing the danger of the United midfielder’s threat from free-kicks which explained his delight at getting the block.

“One of the best players in the league at taking free-kicks,” Luiz replied when asked about his intervention.

Luiz compared a Bruno Fernandes free-kick to a penalty which means you have to be fully concentrated on the ball.

“Bruno is amazing, he can decide in these moments that a free-kick in this position is like a penalty and you have to realise that he is a fantastic player and you have to try your best,” Luiz continued.

“Bruno even spoke to me because he took the free-kick quickly straight after the whistle to try to catch everyone by surprise but I was happy because I was focused and I could save the goal”

