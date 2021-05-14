Roy Keane says Bruno Fernandes ‘spent half the night crying’ during Man United defeat

“I don’t want to be critical of Fernandes but he spent half the night crying on the pitch.”

Roy Keane says Bruno Fernandes “spent half the night crying” during Manchester United’s 4-2 defeat at home to Liverpool on Thursday night.

The former United captain was not impressed with United’s performance and slammed a number of the players after the game.

Roy Keane on Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes actually opened the scoring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to put them 1-0 up against their arch-rivals.

However, goals from Diogo Jota and two from Roberto Firmino either side of half-time gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead.

Rashford pulled one back to make it 3-2 but Mo Salah sealed the deal in injury time to give Jurgen Klopp’s men an impressive 4-2 victory at Old Trafford.

United had to play on Tuesday, as well as Thursday this week, due to the Liverpool game initially being called off for protests but the Corkman had very little sympathy for the players.

Despite Fernandes’ contribution throughout the night, the former Sunderland manager wanted to focus on the amount of time he spent on the ground during the game.

“I don’t want to be critical of Fernandes but he spent half the night crying on the pitch,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“United players were looking for Liverpool to kick the ball out of play but you only stop with a head injury.

“I look at the two midfielders, McTominay is a good honest player, they have got Fred.

“As long as those two players are playing in midfield for Manchester United they will not be winning any big trophies.

“Okay they are in the Europa League final but they are only in that final because they came up short in the Champions League. Let’s not be kidded on by that either.”

🗣"As long as them 2 (Fred & McTominay) are playing in midfield for Manchester United they will be winning any big trophies." Roy Keane's honest assessment of Manchester United and says it is scary how far behind Manchester City they are pic.twitter.com/HzCQDcGArL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 13, 2021

Roy Keane on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 49-year-old admitted that he didn’t realise how short the United squad was until the last couple of matches and criticised former teammate Solskjaer for his substitutions during the game.

“The last few days, I can’t believe how short Man United are. They are chasing the game, they need a goal and they bring Matic on and not Van de Beek,” Keane continued.

“I know Ole perseveres with Fred, I can’t see it. How they think Fred can get Man Utd back to winning titles is beyond me.

“I know he dragged him off but even there it’s just sloppy, it’s lazy. He has made a mistake he is hoping one of his mates gets him out of trouble.

“Shaw, schoolboy stuff and Liverpool on the front foot and the goalkeeper who didn’t look great tonight either.

“Mistake after mistake. Poor from United. Maguire is a loss but these are schoolboy errors, Fred is under no pressure there, Shaw is an experienced international player and we have been building the goalkeeper up.”

Roy Keane on Dean Henderson.

The ex-Irish international criticised young goalkeeper Dean Henderson for his performance, and has concerns over his stature and presence when playing in goal for the club.

“He looked so small in the goal” Keane added.

“That is my worry for Henderson, good mentality, good temperament, good with his feet, but I have seen a few goals go in recently where he looked so small in the goal and he looked tiny there for the fourth goal.

“He needs to be given a run of games but tonight he might think it’s not my best night but you’ve got to give him a run of games.

“They cant go back to De Gea, I don’t think he is the answer either. My worry is his presence, he looks so small which is a big concern going forward.”

