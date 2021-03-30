Ronaldo reveals hilarious story behind his 2002 World Cup haircut

“I apologise to all the mothers who saw their children get the same haircut.”

After almost 20 years, Ronaldo has finally told the hilarious story behind his infamous haircut ahead of the 2002 World Cup.

Brazil subsequently went on to win the tournament with Ronaldo scoring eight goals – two in the final against Germany – to earn the Golden Boot.

Ronaldo haircut.

Ahead of the semi-final against Turkey, the Brazilian striker decided to shave his head but left the fringe.

The 44-year-old admitted that it didn’t look good but does see the funny side now looking back.

“It was horrible,” Ronaldo told Sports Illustrated.

“I apologise to all the mothers who saw their children get the same haircut.”

However, the former Real Madrid striker gave his reasoning behind the style of haircut.

Ronaldo had injured a leg muscle before that semi-final, and on the morning of the game he didn’t want to speak about it with the Brazilian media.

So he needed a distraction tactic.

“The journalists forgot about the injury,’ Ronaldo continued.

“I saw my teammates and I asked them, ‘Do you like it?; And they said, ‘No, it’s horrible! Cut this off’.

“But the journalists saw my haircut and forgot about the injury.”

While it had the desired effect, Ronaldo could never have anticipated how much the haircut is still talked about.

The injury – or indeed haircut – didn’t stop Ronaldo guiding his national team to World Cup glory, earning Man of the Match in the final against Germany.

When asked about his favourite goal, Ronaldo references those two in that famous final.

“I love all my goals; they’re like my babies,” Ronaldo added.

“I always choose the two with Brazil against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final. They weren’t the most beautiful, but it was [their] importance.

“Two years before that nobody believed I could play football again. I was the top scorer, and we won the World Cup.

“Those two goals represent my big fight for two years.”

