He has been promoted to Under-16 assistant manager after working part-time at the club.

Robin van Persie has agreed to become Feyenoord’s Under-16s assistant manager from next season, coaching his son Shaqueel in the process.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker was already employed by the club on a part-time basis, coaching the first team’s strikers.

Robin van Persie.

After scoring 144 Premier League goals in 280 appearances, Van Persie ended his career at his boyhood club Feyenoord.

Algemeen Dagblad have reported that Feyenoord have decided to promote him to the youth squad under manager Brian Pinas, after impressing in his current role with the first-team.

The move will mean the former Dutch striker will now be working with his son Shaqueel, who has followed in his father’s footsteps on the pitch.

Shaqueel, who is just 14, joined Feyenoord’s youth ranks from Fenerbahce in 2017 and he is one of the most talked-about young talents in Dutch football.

Van Persie on his son Shaqueel.

Van Persie has spoken before about his son’s ability and ways he has improved his attitude.

“He was complaining about others, the trainer etc. Then I said, ‘Shaqueel, you sound like a loser when you talk like that. You blame everyone, but I don’t hear about yourself’,” Van Persie told The High Performance Podcast.

“‘Winners take control and look at themselves, they see where they can improve themselves. Ask yourself, do you want to be a winner, or do you want to be a loser?’

“‘It doesn’t matter to me because I’m your dad. All I have is to get you ready for life when you’re 20. I love you anyway. It doesn’t matter to me whether you make it as a footballer or not.’

“‘But you say this is your passion, so you have to take control of your life and stop complaining.'”

