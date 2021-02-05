“Gareth Bale is a world-class player. You can’t be bad overnight.”

Robbie Keane wants former Tottenham teammate Gareth Bale to play more games for the North London club.

Keane scored 122 goals in 305 appearances for Spurs and has urged Jose Mourinho to give his Welsh counterpart more minutes on the pitch.

Robbie Keane vill sjá Gareth Bale spila meira en hann sér Spurs ekki ná meistaradeildarsæti. pic.twitter.com/kiDWfIT5US — Síminn (@siminn) February 4, 2021

Robbie Keane

“I know Gareth, I played with him when he was a young lad and played for many years with him,” Keane told Icelandic TV station Síminn.

“I know his personality, he’s a great lad. He’s no problem to anybody. He’s not one of these that will go in and shout at people

“Gareth Bale is a world-class player. You can’t be bad overnight.”

“I know myself as a player that if you’re not playing on a regular basis you need four or five games where you need 70 to 90 minutes where you get your match fitness up.

“You feel 10 times better. You can do all the training you want but it doesn’t come close to playing games.”

Robbie Keane: Bale needs a run of games.

Keane believes that Bale needs a run of games in the team to get back to that world-class level he was at during his first spell at White Hart Lane.

“Now, Gareth Bale hasn’t played many games,” Keane continued.

“He started the last day and came off after 60 minutes, I think played a few cup games, started two Premier League games.

“Now that’s not enough for somebody like him. He has to be playing constantly to get Gareth up to speed.

“I said it when he first came it’s going to take him a few months to get up to speed and get his fitness up.

Gareth Bale

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Spurs were disappointed with Bale’s work-rate during the 1-0 loss to Brighton last Sunday. Sources in the club are said to be unhappy with how the loan deal has turned out so far.

It was a rare start for Bale but he failed to spark which prompted criticism from Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness before and after the game.

Read More About: gareth bale, jose mourinho, robbie keane, tottenham