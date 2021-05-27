Three Premier League clubs are said to be interested in signing the Irish midfielder.

Burnley have confirmed the departure of Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady after four years with the club. According to reports, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Dubliner.

Brady joined Sean Dyche’s side in January 2017 for a then-club record fee of £13m. The Irish midfielder went on to make 87 appearances for the Clarets, but his progress was stalled by a series of unfortunate injuries.

Robbie Brady leaves Burnley after over four years with the club.

Brady was a key player for Burnley when he first joined and played a key role in the Lancashire-based side qualifying for Europe by finishing seventh in the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

However, he suffered a serious knee injury midway through that season and was out of action for almost a year.

The former Norwich City star has since predominately been a squad player for Sean Dyche’s team. The 29-year-old has reached the end of his contract at Turf Moor and his exit was announced on Thursday afternoon.

We can confirm the departure of Robbie Brady following the end of his contract. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 27, 2021

Robbie Brady on his time at Burnley.

Brady spoke about his time at the club and thanked his teammates for supporting him.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” Brady told Burnley’s official website.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m really going to miss the lads. They have been a massive part of my career.

“I’ve made friends who I will hold onto for a long, long time. In that respect, everything has been great.

“Unfortunately, I picked up a quite significant injury when I felt like I was almost reaching the peak of my game in that season where we finished in the European spots.

“We’d had a really good spell and picked up a lot of points but then I picked up the injury and that was me for almost a year. I found it difficult with the magnitude of the injury getting back.

“It was a long road and a hard road for me, personally, but I managed to get there.”

Three Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Brady.

Now a free agent, Brady has reportedly attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs looking to strengthen their squads in the transfer window.

According to The Daily Mirror, Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace are all keeping tabs on Brady.

Celtic are also believed to be interested in bringing Ireland’s Euro 2016 hero to the club.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: burnley, Celtic, crystal palace, Premier League, robbie brady, southampton, transfer news, Watford