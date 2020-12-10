Rio Ferdinand believes he would be worth £125m minimum in today’s market.

In a video he tweeted on Thursday afternoon, Rio Ferdinand thinks if he was playing today, the transfer bidding would start at £125m.

Ferdinand had a decorated career making over 500 club appearances.

The West Ham United academy graduate was most renowned for his time at Manchester United, where went on to win six Premier League titles as well as a Champions League in 2007/2008.

He spent 12 years at Old Trafford before finishing his career at Queen’s Park Rangers.

The former England defender made 81 caps for his county and was a member of three World Cup squads between 2002 and 2010.

The BT football pundit has actually broken the British transfer record twice.

First, with his move from West Ham United to Leeds United for £18m in 2000 before breaking it again in 2002 with his £30m move from Elland Road to Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand tweeted a clip of him being asked what he would worth in today’s transfer market at his prime.

Just been sent this….. 😳😂💰 “And how much would you be worth in today’s market” … what you laughing at! pic.twitter.com/FSRgskbh4c — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 9, 2020

“The bidding wold start at about 125 (million)…about 125. You can’t get this for less than 100.”

The 42 year old was light-hearted in his tweet saying, “Just been sent this…..“And how much would you be worth in today’s market” … what you laughing at!”

£165m.

However, this isn’t the first time Rio Ferdinand has responded to what his transfer fee could be in today’s market. Back in 2018, it was worked out, using inflation, that his move to Old Trafford in 2002 would be worth $220m (£165m).

He responded, “madness how the game has changed… Told People At The Time I was a Bargain!!!!!!”

Madness how the game has changed… Told People At The Time I was a Bargain!!!!!! 💰💰👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/AVyCMdegvf — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 13, 2018

Ferdinand in today’s market.

Another study done by TotallyMoney found Rio Ferdinand to be the third-most expensive transfer signing with his £30m switch from Leeds to Manchester United in 2002 now valued at £121.7m. The other players on the list can be found here.

Using the above figures, his £125m minimum assertion doesn’t seem too far off.

How much do you think Ferdinand would be worth in today’s transfer market?

Read More About: Manchester United, rio ferdinand, Transfer Market