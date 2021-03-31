Rio Ferdinand gives his verdict on Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard debate

“The problem with Stevie, I would have liked to have seen his impact in a great team.”

Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes debate and gave a surprising selection for the best player of the three.

Ferdinand played with Scholes at Manchester United and England while he was also Lampard and Gerrard’s international teammate.

Gerrard, Scholes & Lampard debate.

The 42-year-old was asked about the three best England centre-midfielders of his generation – Scholes, Lampard and Seven Gerrard and who he would pick if he could have only choose one.

“Frank’s the most potent out of all of them, in terms of goals,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“None of those can get near Frank. Goals and assists: Frank dwarves everybody.

“Stevie was like Roy of the Rovers, he would drag a game by the scruff of the neck – big occasions as well.

“The problem with Stevie, I would have liked to have seen his impact in a great team.

“In great teams, you usually share the load a little bit more. In his team, it had to be him. The ball had to go to him all the time.”

The West Ham United academy graduate paid tribute to Scholes who he described as his “favourite ever teammate”.

“Scholes is the hardest player to keep back because he’s probably my favourite player that I’ve played with,” Ferdinand continued.

“He’s going to be my man because he’s done everything. I used to thank him for letting me be on the same pitch as him when we scored goals.

“I’d say, ‘Thanks man, it’s been a pleasure’. He used to think I was mad, I’m sure.

“I used to run up to celebrate all the time, I used to sprint up there after he’s done something, set up a goal or scored.

“And I’d go, ‘Scholesy! Thank you man, I love you man. Thanks man, thanks for letting me play with you’.

“I’d say mad stuff, Giggsy the same.”

When pushed for his final answer, the six-time Premier League winner paused before giving his tentative vote.

“If I’m a manager, I’m going to take Frank because he’s going to get me 20 goals a year,” Ferdinand added.

“None of the other two got me 20.”

