Rio Ferdinand has spoken about a mob that turned up to his house in “balaclavas” and urged him to stay at Manchester United at a time when he was negotiating a new contract with the Red Devils.

Ferdinand joined Manchester United from Leeds United in 2002 for £30m. He would spend 13 years at Old Trafford and win multiple trophies. The former England defender made 312 appearances for the club and scored seven goals.

However, throughout his time in Manchester, Ferdinand had to negotiate a few contract renewals.

It was during one of these contract renegotiations that the centre-back was witness to a mob calling over to his house. They urged him to stay at United.

Understandably, Ferdinand wasn’t pleased with the unwelcome visitors.

MADNESS! When #mufc fans turned up at my house telling me to sign a new contract! “I’m staying… I’m staying” 👉 https://t.co/rEN035c5Fv#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/pg2RLBlUfw — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 1, 2021

“I was in my house one day and all of a sudden the bell rings,” he said on his podcast, ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE’.

“And someone put their hand over, so I couldn’t see the actual camera, couldn’t see who was on it.

“So, I thought, ‘Who’s this cheeky rat? Let me go outside and have a row — whatever it is — don’t take liberties coming to my house!’

“I’m thinking, ‘What, they’ve come to rob my house?’ And then, luckily, one of them shouted, ‘Just sign the contract!'”

Ferdinand said he was relieved that the mob were Man United fans, but he let the group know that he was far from happy that they turned up at his home.

“I said, ‘What you coming to my house for?'”

“‘If I followed your missus home and sat outside your house and waited outside with all my mates, would you be happy? No you wouldn’t.

“Don’t come to my house. You don’t go to Becks’ house or Roy Keane’s house, but you’re coming here? What’s wrong with you?'”

“To be fair, I said to them; ‘At the end of the day, I’m gonna re-sign, I’m gonna stay. I don’t want to go nowhere else, but I’m negotiating so let me negotiate.'”

