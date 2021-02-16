Share and Enjoy !

“I think they’ve moved past him with the players they’ve recruited, he doesn’t feature and hasn’t done for so long.”

Rio Ferdinand believes Jesse Lingard should leave Manchester United permanently in order to further develop his career.

The former England defender feels United have “moved past him” with the players they’ve signed recently and Lingard would ultimately continue to see very little game-time.

Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinand was speaking in the aftermath of another impressive performance from the 28-year-old, as West Ham went fourth in the table after a 3-0 win at home to Sheffield United, despite not starting a recognised striker.

They were subsequently leapfrogged by Chelsea, after the Blues defeated Newcastle, but the Hammers are only outside the Champions League places on goal difference.

After scoring two against at Aston Villa, Lingard continued his good form for his new side, leading to questions already as to whether he can revitalise his career at Old Trafford when he returns.

However, Ferdinand thinks Lingard should be looking for a permanent move to West Ham or another Premier League club in the summer.

“He has experience of being on loan at clubs, this is nothing new to him,” Ferdinand told BT Sport after the game.

“I think more importantly what’s his ambition here, beyond this season? What is he looking to do?

“If West Ham don’t put a bid in to buy him at the end of this loan, I think this loan has to be seen as a failure.

“That’s got to be his aim – to get a bid from West Ham or other clubs to take him out of Man Utd because I don’t see him going back to Man Utd and really affecting that squad now.

“I think they’ve moved past him with the players they’ve recruited, he doesn’t feature and hasn’t done for so long.”

Jesse Lingard

Rio Ferdinand also recalled the time he played with Lingard on a 2013 pre-season tour of Asia and Australia under David Moyes at Man United.

Throughout the tour, the United academy graduate was the standout performer and impressed Ferdinand.

“Jesse was the star man, everything he touched was a bright spark,” the former Leeds United defender added.

“It’s a great performance to build off and he’s had a great start in the claret and blue shirt. In all areas he was good today, shooting from all areas trying to get on the score sheet.

“When he is in full flow like this he’s great to play with. I remember Jesse was the best player on our summer tour under David Moyes at Manchester United.

“He probably looked back at his time coaching him there and thought if I can get him here at West Ham, I can get the best out of him.

“Ability-wise he’s never been questioned. I’ve seen him come through the ranks at Manchester United, but last few years he’s lost a bit of focus for whatever reason – maybe things off the pitch.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United, rio ferdinand