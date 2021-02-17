Rio Ferdinand admits he still has regrets over football defeats

Share and Enjoy !

“You can be sitting having the best day on a beach somewhere in an idyllic place and all of a sudden something shoots into your mind, like the FA Cup final, Drogba.”

Rio Ferdinand has admitted he still has regrets over some of the agonising defeats in his career, despite winning numerous trophies with Manchester United.

Ferdinand’s trophy-laden career included winning six Premier League titles, two League Cups and a Champions League winners’ medal in 2008.

Rio Ferdinand

However despite all his success, the West Ham United academy graduate still thinks about some of the defeats he has suffered in his career.

“If you ask me what I think about more, I’ve spent more time in retirement thinking about what we lost and didn’t win than what we won, which is so weird, but I can’t help it,” he admitted on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“You can be sitting having the best day on a beach somewhere in an idyllic place and all of a sudden something shoots into your mind, like the FA Cup final, Drogba.”

While Ferdinand was not at fault directly for the goal, it proved to be the difference between the sides. Chelsea went on to win the cup and stopped United claiming the double.

Subsequently, Ferdinand never won the FA Cup during his illustrious career. The former Leeds United defender also played in three Champions League finals, winning one but losing the 2009 and 2011 finals to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

“It’s just mad. It just ruins your next fifteen minutes and you’re just sitting there and you need to snap yourself out of it,” Ferdinand explained.

“I just think that competitive energy is always bubbling under somewhere. It’s difficult.”

Ferdinand’s England career

The former England defender also regrets his career with the national side, saying the “golden generation” underachieved during that era.

“As much as I did win and was successful in my career, even for instance with England it was disappointing in the end,” Ferdinand added.

“Everyone called us the golden generation of players with Becks, and Michael Owen and Paul Scholes.

“But we didn’t win, so it leaves you that little bit of taste of dissatisfaction.”

Regarding other player’s achievements that he is envy of, the BT Sport pundit picked out four of the best players of all time, describing each of their careers as “flawless” and he would be proud to have any of them.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, Pele, Maradona they are the only ones,” Ferdinand added.

“They’ve had flawless careers.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Manchester United, rio ferdinand