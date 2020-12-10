Richie Sadlier on why he questions ‘the merits of dope testing in football’

“I’ve questioned the merits of dope-testing in football since.”

Richie Sadlier is widely regarded as one of Irish TV’s best football pundits and regularly appears on RTÉ’s football coverage. He also hosts his own interview show, ‘The Player’s Chair’ with Second Captains.

Sadlier offered his opinion on drug testing in football in his book, Recovering, last year.

The former Ireland centre-forward looked back at his time as a young player, trying to make his way through the Millwall academy system.

The former Millwall player recalled a particular drug-testing incident with one of the academy players. The player in question had taken drugs the day before getting tested.

“One lad ended up being housed with a drug dealer, so he got discount weed in the comfort of his own home. Things took an ominous turn when the player was randomly drug tested one Monday morning.

“He thought he was doomed and rang his parents to come clean, claiming he was just doing his best to deal with the pressures of the job.”

The player, having tried to get ahead of the situation, got a shock when his test results came back.

“He thought he had outsmarted everyone when they reacted with sympathy.

“Then the test results came back. Despite smoking weed the day before, he has his urine sample, he was given the all-clear by the FA testers. I’ve questioned the merits of dope-testing in football since.”

Football’s relationship with drug testing.

The former Irish international’s example shines a light on football’s relationship with drug testing.

The Athletic revealed earlier this year that three Premier League players tested positive for banned substances during 2019/20 campaign.

However, no action was taken as the players in question received therapeutic use exemptions.

The FA’s drug-testing program

Furthermore, The Football Association outline their drug testing protocols on their website.

“The FA conducts drug testing both in competition (post-match) and out of competition (at training sessions and player’s home addresses). Players can be selected for a drug test in either a random or a targeted basis.”

Nevertheless, Sadlier’s example does make for interesting reading.

