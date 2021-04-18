“I don’t really know all the ins and outs so I need to find out.”

Micah Richards says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was thrown ‘under the bus’ after the Manchester United manager fielded questions about the club’s reported participation in the European Super League.

Solskjaer was asked by Geoff Shreeves on Sky Sports what he knew about the new European Super League proposals from a Manchester United point of view.

“I’d seen this morning, as you, the news and speculation so I can’t really say too much. My focus has just been on this game and I got the news today as well,” Solskjaer said.

“I haven’t looked into it, I’ve just been focussing on this game so I just need to sit down and see what it is and the club will probably comment on it later.”

"I can't say too much, my focus has been on this game." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to Sky Sports after #MUFC were linked with plans for a breakaway European Super League.

Shreeves then asked whether Solskjaer would be worried that both the Premier League and Uefa said they would stop any clubs participating from playing in their respective domestic leagues.

“As I said, I’ve not seen it. I don’t really know all the ins and outs so I need to find out and then the club or clubs will issue a comment probably.”

Micah Richards reacted to the interview by saying the Norwegian had been thrown “under the bus”.

“He’s been thrown under the bus there. He’s not the one making the decision,” said the former Manchester City defender.

European Super League.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that five Premier League clubs (Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur) were among 11 European teams to have signed up for a new breakaway competition to rival the Champions League.

However, the Premier League said in a statement that a European Super League would “undermine the appeal of the whole game”.

“The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid,” the statement read.

“Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.

“The Premier League is proud to run a competitive and compelling football competition that has made it the most widely watched league in the world. Our success has enabled us to make an unrivalled financial contribution to the domestic football pyramid.

“A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.

“We will work with fans, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game.”

