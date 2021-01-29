“Jack said he was doing a piece so it struck me I might as well help him get it right – although he still managed to regurgitate a few myths.”

Richard Keys has spoken out about some of the claims in The Athletic’s recent piece about the 10-year anniversary of Keys and Andy Gray’s departure from Sky Sports.

Keys was writing in his personal blog where he outlined how he felt a lot of his quotes were not included in the article.

“I write on the 10th anniversary (Monday Jan 25) of Keys and Gray’s departure from Sky,” Keys started.

“Jack Pitt-Brooke wrote a piece for The Athletic on Sunday. I like it. It’s a throw back. They do proper journalistic work without interference from the news pages.

“I’m often asked ‘why do you keep bringing the Sky incident up?’ I don’t.

“Jack said he was doing a piece so it struck me I might as well help him get it right.”

However, Keys was not happy that the piece “managed to regurgitate a few myths” and contacted Pitt-Brooke to make those points.

“Although he still managed to regurgitate a few myths. I followed up with a text to that end. He accepted the points I made.

“Sian Massey-Ellis never said ‘you should’ve known better’. Anyway.”

Daily Mail

The former Sky Sports presenter also called out the Daily Mail for a headline that implied that Keys claimed he was the victim.

“The Daily Mail inevitably jumped on it with a headline along the lines of ‘Keys again claims he was the victim’. They do make me laugh. I’m flattered that they still want to talk about me,” Keys continued.

“The truth is – we were. It was a set-up. I’ve got all the evidence I need to prove that and I’ve promised that I’ll share it. I will at some point.

“To keep you going I’m happy to tell this story – only because I told Jack, but he didn’t write it.”

