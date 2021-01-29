“It’s six games now since Utd last got a pen. That’s the longest run of games without one since the start of last season. It seems as though we changed something.”

Richard Keys has taken credit for Manchester United’s lack of penalties over the last few weeks.

At the start of January, Keys and Andy Gray looked at how may spot-kicks United were awarded since the start of last season.

The former Sky Sports duo broke down the statistics, which showed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had earned 33 penalties in that period.

Richard Keys

Keys was speaking in his weekly blog where he references that “we changed something” since that video and how it’s now six games without a penalty for the Old Trafford club.

“I’m sorry – but I’ve got to mention this,” Keys started.

“It’s six games now since Utd last got a pen. That’s the longest run of games without one since the start of last season.

“It seems as though we changed something.”

Edinson Cavani

However, the beIN SPORTS presenter was still not happy with a few of the decisions in United’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool in Sunday’s fourth round tie.

He took exception to the award of the foul on Edinson Cavani which led to Bruno Fernandes scoring the winning goal.

“Although Cavani did his best at the weekend,” Keys continued.

“He was a yard or two out when he went over with the usual murderous scream.

“I agree with Ian Wright – it wasn’t a foul, so they’re still at it.

“It wouldn’t have been a goal either if Thiago hadn’t ducked under the ball.”

Man United won a controversial penalty last night against Aston Villa. Keys and Gray break down the stats, 33 penalties since the start of last season!#beINPL More – https://t.co/1eGBJOyvQ5 pic.twitter.com/32cBLc5trX — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 2, 2021

Richard Keys United penalties

Richard Keys’ original comments came after Manchester United were awarded a penalty against Aston Villa. Keys singled out two players in particular on beIN SPORTS.

“These two [Martial and Rashford] are serial offenders for me. These go over when you sneeze on them,” Keys stated.

“And I’m a little surprised to see Bruno Fernandes only has two. I thought he would be more ‘successful’ than that.”

He also claimed that at least 20 of the 33 penalties award to United since the start of last season were debatable.

“I would say 20 of those 33. It is something for me that needs to be looked at.”

Read More About: andy gray, cavani, Manchester United, richard keys