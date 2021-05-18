Richard Keys responds angrily to Everton fans after viral ‘fire alarm’ video

“Am I hearing a fire alarm?”

Richard Keys has responded to Everton fans who have poked fun at a viral video appearing to show the former Sky Sports presenter mistake the club’s theme song for a fire alarm.

Keys took to Twitter to tell Evertonians to worry about their performances on the pitch, first and foremost.

Richard Keys appears to mistake Everton theme song for fire alarm.

The funny viral video takes place just before kick-off at Goodison Park where Everton end up losing 1-0 to bottom of the table and already relegated Sheffield United.

Keys and his colleague, former Sky Sports commentator and pundit Andy Gray, are in their final segment on beIN SPORTS before handing over to match commentary of the game, when the presenter hears what appears to be a fire alarm.

Keys asks: “Am I hearing a fire alarm?”

Gray said jokingly: “I think it’s a rain alarm!”

Keys replies: “That’s interesting, isn’t it?”

Hey @Everton fans your theme tune just proper made Richard Keys poo himself top work 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hlvojIiT0Q — Brett Turner (@topsturner) May 16, 2021

After a long pause, the former Everton player tells his colleague: “You should know what that is.”

“I’ve heard the music,” Keys replies.

“Yeah, it starts like that. It starts with the alarm. I see, I’ve got you there now,” Gray said laughing.

“I’ve not heard that previously. I heard the alarm and just thought ‘what’s going on?’,” Keys said, now shell-shocked.

“No that’s how it always started. I thought you were taking the Mickey, that’s why I never said anything,” Gray laughs as the clip ends.

Instead of battering me why don’t Evertonians @LivEchonews wake up to how bad it is? You’ve been beaten at home for the 9th time this season by a team relegated weeks ago. James is a passenger – not in Sheedy’s class. Where’s the money? What’s the plan? These are fair questions. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) May 18, 2021

Richard Keys on Everton fans.

While the clip was light-hearted, the 64-year-old responded angrily to Everton fans who had got in touch with the presenter about the error.

“Instead of battering me why don’t Evertonians @LivEchonews wake up to how bad it is? You’ve been beaten at home for the 9th time this season by a team relegated weeks ago”, Keys tweeted.

The ex-talkSPORT host also compared James Rodriquez to Everton’s former Irish player Kevin Sheedy, arguing that the Columbian was nowhere near the level of the former Goodison Park hero.

“James is a passenger – not in Sheedy’s class. Where’s the money? What’s the plan? These are fair questions.”

