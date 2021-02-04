“He’ll do it again & again until someone puts a stop to his nonsense. It’s cheating.”

Richard Keys has branded Martial a ‘cheater’. Keys says the Manchester United forward took a dive to win a penalty in United’s 9-0 Premier League record-equalling win over Southampton on Tuesday night.

The former Sky Sports presenter has previously called out the French striker for ‘diving’ when speaking on BeIN SPORTS about the number of penalties awarded to Man United since the start of last season.

It’s wrong to say Martial’s dive didn’t matter. It does matter. He keeps doing it & keeps getting away with it. He’ll do it again & again until someone puts a stop to his nonsense. It’s cheating. I’m pleased Rashford has stopped doing it – but Fernandes has to be watched closely — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 3, 2021

Richard Keys on Anthony Martial.

Keys took to Twitter to make his feelings known following the decision to send off Southampton defender Bednarek for his foul on Martial. The Saints defender was deemed to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

“It’s wrong to say Martial’s dive didn’t matter,” Keys tweeted.

“It does matter. He keeps doing it & keeps getting away with it. He’ll do it again & again until someone puts a stop to his nonsense. It’s cheating.

“I’m pleased Rashford has stopped doing it – but Fernandes has to be watched closely.”

VAR.

Keys then had a go at VAR, and more specifically Stockley Park where the Premier League VAR hub is based, for their lack of transparency.

The 63-year-old has been a long-time critic of VAR and would like to see all conversations between VAR and match officials to be fed to the TV viewer during a game.

“I understand Soton’s anger with Mike Dean & Lee Mason but it’s not really their fault,” Keys continued on Twitter.

“It’s down to the manipulations & misinterpretations from Stockley Park. We MUST be allowed to listen to conversations.

“Why not? Was the monitor working at Utd? I hear it wasn’t.”

I understand Soton’s anger with Mike Dean & Lee Mason but it’s not really their fault. It’s down to the manipulations & mis-interpretations from Stockley Park. We MUST be allowed to listen to conversations. Why not?Was the monitor working at Utd? I hear it wasn’t. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 3, 2021

Appeals.

Southampton have since won their appeal against Bednarek’s red card. He is free to play against Newcastle United this weekend.

“Jan Bednarek will be available for Southampton FC’s next fixture after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal and removed his suspension.” the FA statement read.

However, Arsenal’s David Luiz was not so lucky as his appeal was dismissed by the FA despite both incidents looking very similar. The Brazilian defender was sent-off in the Gunners’ 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

