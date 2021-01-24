Richard Keys says he was ‘set-up’ before Sky Sports departure

“That anger that I carry in my back pocket, I will never, ever put away.”

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has said that he and his colleague Andy Gray were “set-up” before their departures from the broadcasters 10 years ago.

The 63-year-old quit his role in Sky Sports after a leaked YouTube video. While Gray was sacked after a separate leak showed the pundit making sexist comments about official Sian Massey-Ellis.

However, Keys believes the whole episode was a “set-up” and that himself or Gray have never been caught making such comments on-air.

Richard Keys.

“It was a set-up, of course it was,” Keys told The Athletic.

“But they made capital out of it. Don’t forget, neither of us were caught behind an open mic.

“What happened to me was recorded on a telephone in that studio, it seems to me it was done with a specific purpose.

“Andy wasn’t live when he was stood pitchside. That anger that I carry in my back pocket, I will never, ever put away.

“On-air, that has never been an allegation you could throw at myself or Andy.”

Sian Massey-Ellis.

Keys told the story of a recent impromptu meeting with Sian Massey-Ellis, who was the target of Keys’ and Gray’s sexist comments back in 2011.

He said that he and Gray bumped into Massey recently and that they “all laughed over the incident.”

“She was a little embarrassed,” he added.

“And Andy had to explain to her, ‘It was absolutely nothing to do with you. It really wasn’t. So don’t ever think that it was.’”

Qatar.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray are now living in Qatar and working for beIN SPORTS.

With all the time that has passed, has Keys has said he and Gray are now more “sensitive” and embracing.”

“But people, in every respect, are more careful and more gentle. So if any good came of it, maybe that did.”

Man United won a controversial penalty last night against Aston Villa. Keys and Gray break down the stats, 33 penalties since the start of last season!#beINPL More – https://t.co/1eGBJOyvQ5 pic.twitter.com/32cBLc5trX — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 2, 2021

