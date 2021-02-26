Share and Enjoy !

“I t doesn’t matter that Roy Keane hasn’t managed a team in 10 years, he could still be the perfect fit for Celtic.”

Richard Dunne believes Roy Keane is the perfect fit to take over as the next Celtic manager despite his former international teammate last managing Ipswich a decade ago.

Neil Lennon was sacked by the club after Celtic dropped a staggering 18 points behind rivals Rangers. Steven Gerrard’s side could clinch the title when the two Old Firm sides clash on Sunday March 21.

The former Manchester City defender played many times with Roy Keane for Ireland and is in no doubt that the Sky Sports pundit is the perfect fit for a club like Celtic.

“It doesn’t matter that Roy Keane hasn’t managed a team in 10 years, he could still be the perfect fit for Celtic if they decided to go down that route,” Dunne wrote in the Sunday World.

“I don’t know if it will happen or if the Celtic board already have someone in mind, but the sight of Roy in the dugout at Parkhead, going head to head with Steven Gerrard in a derby, would be brilliant to watch.

“Two people who never held back as players and wouldn’t hold back as managers.”

While the 41-year-old accepts that Keane’s personality has held him back in management at times, he does feel that the seven-time Premier League winner has matured in recent years.

“The issue with Roy has always been whether people around him can match his drive and his personality,” Dunne explained.

“Roy is older now and he has mellowed a bit, learned a bit more, and if Celtic – or another club for that matter – decide to hire him, they are getting a Roy Keane that’s better than the one of 10 years ago, having been out of the game as manager won’t detract from him at all.

“Celtic have obviously dropped off this year, and there may be reasons for that, but there is still the nucleus of a strong squad there.

“If Roy went in with two or three good signings – first-team players, not kids – then he would right away have them ready to challenge next season.”

Keane’s experience as a player at Celtic – despite his regrets on the move – should help him adapt to Scottish football according to Dunne.

The former Ireland defender also said his former teammate would cope well with the media scrutiny that comes with being Celtic manager.

