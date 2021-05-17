Scottish police are investigating claims that Rangers players used sectarian language

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media.”

Rangers players are being investigated for alleged use of sectarian language during their league title celebrations on Saturday. Police Scotland say they are investigating a video that appears to show Rangers players singing “F**k the Pope” to the tune of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

The video appears to have taken place at Rangers’ home ground Ibrox, where they were celebrating winning 4-0 against Aberdeen, a win that sealed their ‘invincible’ season.

A Police Scotland statement said they are investigating the video, which first appeared on social media.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media apparently showing Rangers players using sectarian language while celebrating on Saturday,” the statement reads.

“We are assessing its contents and will liaise with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of our enquiries.”

Rangers have released a statement on the matter, which reads:

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is evident that this video was shared with an adjoining narrative which attempts to discredit our players and the reputation of Rangers Football Club. This highlights the dangers of ‘trial by social media.’

“It is deeply concerning that this video has been taken as genuine and has been shared widely including by some political representatives who should be mindful of their influence and legal processes.

“Our squad is richly diverse. Sectarianism is unacceptable and has no place in our club which is underlined by our Everyone Anyone campaign.

“We are confident that no criminality took place, we have sought legal advice and look forward to cooperating with Police Scotland.”

